IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB: Preview, Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against each other in the sixth match of IPL 2020. This will be the second match for both the teams as they have played one game each. KXIP lost a close encounter against Delhi Capitals, whereas RCB won a tight game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Both teams had their first game at the same venue and hence the players should be familiar with the conditions. The Kings XI Punjab team has a lot of Karnataka and some ex-RCB players so it would be intriguing to watch them come up against the RCB team.

Both teams have a strong batting line-up and it should be a cracking T20 contest on Thursday.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Match Details

Date: 24th September 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain on the matchday which means that we can expect no interruption to the proceedings. The temperature will remain in the mid and high 30s which means it is going to be pretty hot.

Pitch Report

Two matches have been played at this venue so far and we have seen that it is not the best of wickets to bat on. In both matches a score around 160 was defended and we can expect something similar in this game as well. Fast bowlers have enjoyed success in the initial two games, so that trend might continue in this game.

Predicted XIs

Kings XI Punjab

Most of the KXIP batsmen, except Mayank Agarwal, failed to make an impact in the first game but still, KXIP will stick with them as this is just the start of the tournament. There will always be a temptation to play Chris Gayle, especially against his old team RCB, but they might also want to bring him in the latter part of the tournament. Chris Jordan, who struggled with the ball, might be replaced by Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the XI.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal had a good opening partnership so they won’t want to make any changes at the top. Josh Phillipe is batting out of position but he has to play as the wicket-keeper. The one bowler who struggled was Umesh Yadav so they have the choice of sticking with him or trying Mohammad Siraj. Other than that, there won’t be any changes to the XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Phillipe, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav / Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Match Prediction

If RCB can dismiss the KXIP top order early, they will have a great chance of making it two out of two. But if Rahul and Agarwal fire then KXIP might open their account.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP