IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 50

After registering five wins on the trot, the Kings XI Punjab would be high on confidence heading into their penultimate league game of IPL 2020 against Rajasthan Royals. The Mohali-based franchise have played 12 matches so far, registering six wins and six defeats.

KXIP's five-match losing streak in the first half of IPL 2020 had kickstarted against the Royals. Mayank Agarwal's century had taken KXIP to a grand score of 223/2 in 20 overs. The inaugural champions made a solid start, and Rahul Tewatia's half-century delivered the knockout blow to KL Rahul's team.

However, the IPL 2014 runners-up are a much more balanced unit right now. Chris Gayle's arrival has stabilized the batting order, and KXIP will inch one step closer to the Top 4 by winning their upcoming match.

RR and KXIP have been a part of the tourney since 2008, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats before they collide again in IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head stats

After an epic victory in their previous meeting with the Kings XI Punjab, the Rajasthan Royals took an 11-9 lead in the head-to-head record. Both franchises have beaten each other once in the UAE.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 50 of IPL 2020

KXIP captain KL Rahul has led his team from the front against RR by scoring 304 runs against them. Sanju Samson has aggregated 358 runs in KXIP vs RR matches.

On the bowling front, Jofra Archer has scalped five wickets against KXIP, while Mujeeb ur Rahman has dismissed seven RR batsmen while donning the KXIP jersey in the IPL. It will be interesting to see if the Afghan gets a chance to play this IPL 2020 because of his brilliant record against the Jaipur-based franchise.