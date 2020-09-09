IPL 2020: 'Leading the side comes naturally,' says Parthiv Patel as he aims to help RCB end their trophy drought

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel has stated that leadership qualities come naturally to him, courtesy of the years of experience he has had playing cricket. He added that as a senior player, he always tries to help the youngsters who are comfortable talking to him about their game.

Parthiv Patel had won the Indian Premier League (IPL) thrice - once with Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and twice with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and 2017. He is now keen on helping Virat Kohli with the responsibilities that come with being a leader so that they can finally end RCB's long wait for an IPL title.

The 35-year-old has a pretty good idea about what it takes to lead a side as he had guided Gujarat to a Ranji Trophy title in 2017.

Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, Parthiv Patel said:

"Leading the side comes naturally, there are a lot of young players (in the RCB squad), who are quite comfortable chatting with me. I try and help them out, make sure they are in good space, that’s something you have to do as a senior player, help out the junior guys.”

We are going to play our heart out in every game and try to win: Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel also said that RCB will play their hearts out and try to win every game possible for their fans

RCB had reached the final of the IPL thrice (2009, 2011 and 2016) but have not managed to win it even once. Despite their disappointments, fans come out in large numbers to support the team every year.

As a result, Parthiv Patel stated that the team will try to win each and every game for their fans by giving it all they've got in the tournament. He said:

“RCB fans have always been loyal, they’ve been a great support for us throughout all these years. Like every year, we’ll be going into the tournament with the hope of winning it. As one of the senior players I can assure you that we are going play our heart out in every game and try and win whenever we step on the field."

RCB will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai on 21st September.