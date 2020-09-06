IPL 2020: 'Let’s reduce the workload but let’s do it with efficiency,' says RCB skipper Virat Kohli on practice sessions

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has demanded intensity from his teammates during practice sessions. He said that while it is normal for players to struggle with the workload after five months of lockdown, he believes the team should focus on quality rather than quantity.

When interacting with his RCB teammates in a video posted by the franchise on social media, the 31-year-old said:

“If we feel like that the workload is being high initially, we can accommodate but I want quality when we do lesser work. I don’t want guys running around for 2-2.5 hours and then feeling tired. Let’s reduce the workload but let’s do it with efficiency. I want to see the intensity in our practice sessions.”

The Royal Challengers get down to business with an intense practice session in Sharjah with the Dream11 IPL just under a couple of weeks away! 🤜🤛#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/qkzm7YzAJF — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 6, 2020

RCB began their three-week preparatory camp in the build-up to IPL 2020 in Dubai but they have now shifted to Sharjah owing to Covid-19 protocols put forth by the stakeholders.

Virat Kohli’s words of motivation can indeed do wonders for the youngsters in the RCB team. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini said that the senior members of the squad are helping them get through the initial jitters, especially after being indoors for close to five months.

Saini said:

“It was a good session, the intensity picked up in the nets since the last few days. It feels good that the seniors are guiding us through this, they have been telling us how to build the intensity gradually after such a long gap.”

Kohli and RCB will be aiming for a first IPL triumph

RCB finished last in IPL 2019. Image Credits: IPLT20.com

Advertisement

Virat Kohli and co. seem determined to turn around their fortunes as RCB chase their first IPL trophy this season. Their best performance has been when they finished runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

IPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors across three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah – starting from September 19, with the final slated for November 10. The schedule for the 13th edition will be released today, as per IPL governing council chairman, Brijesh Patel.