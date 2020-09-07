IPL 2020: List of players who have pulled out, their salaries and their replacements

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is fast approaching, and there has been no shortage of drama in the le ad-up to the tournament.

Player replacements have been all too common of late, with the current climate far from ideal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All 8 teams are locked up in bio-bubbles in the UAE, with most of them away from family and having already served a week of total isolation.

Understandably, due to this and due to other personal reasons, 7 players have withdrawn from IPL 2020. Here are the names of these players, their salaries, their replacements, and the impact that their absence will have on their respective teams.

#7 Suresh Raina - Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons

CSK vice-captain Suresh Raina shocked everyone by pulling out of IPL 2020. The southpaw headed back home citing personal reasons although he has since opened up about his decision, citing a fear for the welfare of his family.

"I have a young family back home and I was concerned about the fact that if something happened to me, unka kya hoga? (what'll happen to them)."

"My family is most important to me and I am really concerned for them during these times. I haven't seen my kids for more than 20 days, even after coming back, since I am in quarantine."

Raina's family in Punjab were also the victims of a brutal attack by robbers, and he may not have been in the right frame of mind to play in IPL 2020. The 33-year-old was bought back by CSK upon their return to the IPL in 2018 for a whopping amount of 11 crores.

CSK are yet to announce a replacement for Raina, and there have even been rumours floating around that he could make a comeback to the squad in the UAE. His absence will greatly hurt MS Dhoni's men, who are now without a No. 3 batsman and an off-spinner. Either Murali Vijay or Ruturaj Gaikwad is expected to replace him in the playing XI.