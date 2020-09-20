IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: Player Ratings as the Men in Yellow clinch the season opener

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) faced off in a high-octane clash that marked the beginning of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

MS Dhoni's men won the game by 5 wickets to put an end to their streak of 5 consecutive losses to the 4-time IPL champions, with Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran starring for the side.

With many having labelled MI as the favourites for this game, CSK made a statement of intent, and it is clear that they will be as formidable as ever despite the absence of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

Here are the player ratings from the IPL 2020 season opener between MI and CSK.

IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: CSK Player Ratings

Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten fifty against MI in the IPL 2020 season opener

Murali Vijay: 2/10

Vijay had a nightmare game against MI, with lapses in the field adding insult to his score of 1 off 7 balls. He should have reviewed his LBW decision, and seems low on confidence at the moment.

Advertisement

Shane Watson: 3/10

Watson has been in good nick in the lead-up to IPL 2020, but could manage only 4 runs before falling victim to Trent Boult. CSK will need him to contribute more in the coming games.

Faf du Plessis: 8.5/10

With an unbeaten fifty apart from three excellent catches, Du Plessis was one of the stars for CSK against MI. The former South African anchored the innings to perfection, and hit the winning runs.

Ambati Rayudu: 8/10

Rayudu was the Man of the Match due to his score of 71 off 48 balls, and was the main man for CSK in their IPL 2020 season opener. Perhaps the only criticism that can be levelled at him is that he didn't see out the game in the middle, but it was a very encouraging performance from the Hyderabad batsman.

Kedar Jadhav: 5/10

Kedar Jadhav didn't have anything to do with bat or ball, but had a poor moment or two in the field. He is expected to play a much bigger role for CSK as IPL 2020 progresses.

MS Dhoni: 7/10

Captain MS Dhoni didn't need to bat more than two deliveries today, but he was his brilliant best with his bowling changes and field placements. Apart from cunning plans to dismiss Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, the 39-year-old pulled off a masterstroke by promoting Sam Curran up the order.

Sam Curran: 8.5/10

The CSK debutant had a game to remember, with figures of 1/28 and a game-changing cameo of 18 off 6, as well as two catches. MS Dhoni couldn't have asked for any more from Curran, who seems set to be one of the team's key players in IPL 2020.

Piyush Chawla: 7.5/10

Chawla was the pick of the CSK bowlers with figures of 1/21 in his 4 overs. His variations and potent googly caused all sorts of problems, and the former KKR man's expertise in the powerplay will serve the team well this season.

Ravindra Jadeja: 6.5/10

Jadeja was expensive with the ball as he conceded 42 runs in his 4 overs, but picked up the key wickets of Saurabh Tiwary and Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder hit a couple of boundaries before inexplicably missing a slider from Krunal Pandya, but the signs are encouraging.

Deepak Chahar: 6.5/10

Chahar didn't seem to be at his best, and this is understandable given that he has just recovered from COVID-19. The Rajasthan pacer picked up two wickets, although there were some shaky moments early on while bowling and some lapses in the field.

Lungi Ngidi: 6.5/10

Ngidi was a surprise inclusion in the CSK XI, and his game got off to a horrible start. He came back strong, however, and picked up 3 vital wickets in the latter half of the innings. The South African looks fit and ready to go, and we could see a lot more of him in IPL 2020.