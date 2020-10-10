MI vs DC: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The top two sides of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will meet one another at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) are the rightful owners of the first and second spots on the points table. Both teams have executed their game plans perfectly and are currently the top contenders to win the title this year.

Talking about Delhi Capitals, the Shreyas Iyer-led side have barely put a foot wrong in the tournament so far. While the team's batsmen have lived up to expectations, the additions of Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis and Anrich Nortje has provided balance to the lineup.

The team's bowling-attack defended a below-par total at Sharjah against the Rajasthan Royals and their confidence will be sky-high. However, their mettle will be tested against the star-studded batting line-up of the Mumbai Indians, where the margin of error will be minimal.

It will be interesting to see how the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin go about their business against the power-packed Mumbai Indians batting unit.

After struggling in a couple of games at the start of the tournament, the Mumbai Indians have come back strongly, winning three matches back-to-back. Jasprit Bumrah being back among the wickets after a few ordinary outings is an ominous sign for opposition teams. He is well backed up by Trent Boult and James Pattinson.

MI vs DC match details

Date: 11th October 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheik Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The Mumbai Indians are on a roll, winning their last three games.

MI vs DC weather forecast

With no chances of rain, the temperatures are likely to remain between 28 to 36 degrees Celsius.

MI vs DC pitch report

The Abu Dhabi wicket has had something for everyone so far. While the bounce has been present early on, the pitch becomes a little slower later on in the game, assisting the spinners. There are plenty of runs on offer for the batsmen too, but for that to happen, they will have to spend some time at the crease.

MI vs DC predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians

James Pattinson has continued to impress and is likely to keep fellow Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile out of the side. After a good game against the Sunrisers, Krunal Pandya failed once again against the Rajasthan Royals. However, the team management have a lot of faith in him and it is unlikely that he will be dropped.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Kagiso Rabada is in red-hot form.

Delhi Capitals

Shimron Hetmyer's crucial knock of 45 against the Rajasthan Royals have done a world of good for the young West Indies batsman. Hetmyer hasn't got big runs so far but it is crucial that he keeps contributing to the team's cause. The Capitals' lineup is expected to remain unchanged.

Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

MI vs DC match prediction

It will be a battle of wits when the two sides meet and the team that outfoxes the other with their tactics will emerge winners. While Shreyas Iyer has been smart with his captaincy decisions, Rohit Sharma's experience might help Mumbai defeat the table toppers.

MI vs DC TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP