Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami believes that the most important duty of a strike bowler is to pick up key wickets in a game and that is what his role will be, come IPL 2020.

Mohammed Shami will be the senior bowler and the spearhead of the bowling attack for KXIP this season, post former skipper Ravichandran Ashwin's move to the Delhi Capitals.

Gifted with an ability to move the ball both ways at quite some pace, Mohammed Shami will undoubtedly be the go-to man for KXIP skipper KL Rahul. And, as per the pacer, he's ready for any challenge that comes his way.

"I always try to stand up to the role and give my 100 percent. I will bowl as per the situation depends...Obviously being the strike bowler, it's important to take the key wickets it gives a big relief to the team," Mohammed SHami was quoted as saying by PTI.

You cannot underestimate any team in this format: Mohammed Shami

Mohammad Shami also stated that no team could be underestimated in T20s and that KXIP are capable of winning the IPL

KXIP have been perennial underperformers in the IPL, having made it to the playoffs only in two seasons thus far. KXIP's fans have often had to deal with the team finishing in the bottom half of the table due to their inconsistent performances.

However, Mohammed Shami is of the opinion that no team can be underestimated in the IPL. He feels that a little bit of luck for KXIP this season, coupled with the side's brimming talent pool could surely turn around their fortunes this season.

"You cannot underestimate any team in this format. It's been our bad luck that we have not been able to lift the trophy yet. We had a great start last season. T20 format is all about execution. Our stroke of luck can change any moment," Mohammed Shami said.

The IPL 2020 season will be the second edition of the IPL with KXIP for the speedster, and with 19 wickets from 14 matches last season, he will undoubtedly have to take up the onus of delivering with the ball yet again.