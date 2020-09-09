IPL 2020: Mohammed Shami highlights the importance of workload management in hot and humid UAE

Kings XI Punjab fast bowler Mohammed Shami has emphasised on the importance of managing the workload of pacers in the hot and humid conditions of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Indian fast bowler stated that the extreme weather conditions in the UAE will increase the players' chances of dehydration and cramps during IPL 2020, and the fast bowlers will need to go about their work keeping all these factors in mind.

In an interview with IANS, Mohammed Shami said:

“Temperature is much higher compared to India. There are chances of getting dehydrated. There will be chances of cramps. So we will have to keep those things in mind. It will be difficult as the wickets here are also different. So workload management is important. But it is not that difficult that it can’t be managed. It depends on us how we manage our workload.”

Mohammed Shami will be spearheading the Kings XI attack

Mohammed Shami was bought by KXIP for INR 4.8 crore at the IPL 2019 auction. Image Credits: CricTracker

Mohammed Shami will be an integral part of the Kings XI bowling attack, which comprises of not-so-experienced players like Hardus Viljoen, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel and Chris Jordan.

The 30-year-old paceman, however, said there is no pressure of being the senior-most player, adding that he likes to share his knowledge with all his teammates.

Mohammed Shami, who has picked 40 wickets in 49 IPL matches, said:

“I don’t take pressure of being a senior in the side. You should believe in your skill and back yourself. I always try to share my knowledge with all my teammates at any level. It can be IPL, while playing for India or even at the club level. I like to talk about the team rather than myself.”

Mohammed Shami added that there is no greater joy than resuming cricket and that its return will definitely bring back smiles on the faces of all Indians.