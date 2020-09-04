IPL 2020: MS Dhoni catches up with teammates as CSK complete quarantine period [In Pictures]

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have finally served their mandatory quarantine period, and players were seen today interacting with each other ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

After arriving in the UAE a couple of weeks ago, the mandatory 7-day quarantine was extended by a week due to over 10 members of the CSK support staff - including Indian pacer Deepak Chahar and young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad - testing positive for COVID-19.

Captain MS Dhoni was seen sharing a laugh with Australian opener Shane Watson:

Bowling coach L Balaji, batting coach Mike Hussey and head coach Stephen Fleming were also pictured having a discussion:

Indian opener Murali Vijay, who might be trusted to replace Suresh Raina in the CSK playing XI for IPL 2020, also gave the cameras a smile (while wearing a mask, of course).

To a man who believes there's always more to life! #MaskPodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/xXEHUDztYB — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 4, 2020

CSK have a job on their hands if they are to win IPL 2020

MS Dhoni will need to be at his best in IPL 2020

The withdrawal of vice-captain Suresh Raina from the CSK squad for IPL 2020 leaves MS Dhoni with a lot of work to do if his team are to win the tournament and pull level with the Mumbai Indians as the most decorated team in the tournament's history.

CSK's woes have been further compounded by the reported withdrawal of star off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is said to have also pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons.

MS Dhoni will need to be at his best in the absence of his right-hand man, and will need to show the form that he displayed in last year's IPL to finish as the edition's leading run-getter for CSK. However, since the former Indian captain's last competitive game came in the 2019 World Cup, this is easier said than done.

