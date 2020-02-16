IPL 2020 - MS Dhoni to start training in Chennai from March 1

MS Dhoni

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni will make his way to Chennai on March 1 to start his training for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL 2020 is going to start from March 29, but Dhoni will go to Chennai well before that. The 38-year-old has not played competitive cricket of any sorts since the ODI World Cup 2019. He hasn’t even had too many net sessions under his belt in the last six months.

“He (Dhoni) is expected to arrive on March 1. He will probably train for a couple of weeks before going back for 4-5 days and then coming back.” A source was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Dhoni was seen practicing with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy team on a couple of occasions last month, but he is now supposed to have a rigorous training session in Chennai, along with his CSK teammates Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu.

Neither of Dhoni, Raina or Rayudu has played international cricket for India in the recent times. While Dhoni was a part of India’s ODI World Cup squad last year, Raina and Rayudu were overlooked by the national selectors for the showpiece tournament in England.

Rayudu had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after the World Cup snub, however he came out of retirement later and played domestic List A cricket for Hyderabad earlier this season.