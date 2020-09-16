IPL 2020: MS Dhoni is in my top 5 Indian players of all time, says Dean Jones

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones has named former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in his list of top five Indian players of all time.

According to Jones, MS Dhoni's calmness under pressure and the discipline that he has in his game are his biggest qualities.

MS Dhoni does not show a lot of emotion on the field but is always two steps ahead of the opposition. Jones compared the Chennai Super Kings skipper's tactics to a cobra attack as the Indian veteran often forms a trap and waits for the opposition to make a mistake before he tightens his grip on them.

Dean Jones said on Star Sports Cricket Connected:

"MS Dhoni is captain cool. He doesn't sweat but he hasn't played cricket for 14 months. He has had a camp back in Chennai. He is teaching some of the young guys back in quarantine some discipline because there is a lot of discipline in his game."

He added:

"And as a captain, he is quite conservative in his tactics. But he waits for you to make a mistake and then the cobra goes squeeze. People will always remember what he has done. He will be in my top five Indian players of all time."

Brett Lee explains the differences between Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni's styles of captaincy

Brett Lee compared the captaincy styles of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

When asked who was a better captain between Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, Brett Lee preferred not to answer and instead explained how the players were different from each other in terms of their captaincy styles.

According to him, Rohit Sharma is more of a laid-back captain while MS Dhoni is more aggressive in his field placements. He said:

"What I will say is that someone like a Rohit Sharma has got good stats. I am just going to say that they are both tremendous captains but different captains. So you got one captain that is super laid back while the other captain is aggressive in the way he sets the field. But they both get the job done."

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the first match of the 2020 IPL season on 19th September at Abu Dhabi.