Mumbai Indians allrounder Krunal Pandya celebrates birthday; brother Hardik Pandya shares hilarious photograph

Krunal Pandya (left) and Hardik Pandya (right)

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians allrounder Krunal Pandya is celebrating his 29th birthday today. Out-of-favor from the Indian side, the elder Pandya was wished most hilariously by younger brother Hardik Pandya who made sure that the birthday boy celebrated without any calories in times of quarantine.

Krunal Pandya, who turns 29 today, is in a state of quarantine with Hardika Pandya and the rest of the family in Mumbai. Showcasing his affection and fun in the same post, the younger sibling reminded everyone of the self-isolation period and how both brothers were taking care of each other. Hardik Pandya wrote:

"Happy birthday Bhai. We’re looking after each other in isolation so here’s my invisible zero calorie cake gift for you. Love you loads."

Along with Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians also wished the elder Pandya brother on Twitter, wishing them a successful, fruitful and exciting year ahead. Both brothers were preparing to join the Mumbai Indians squad for the much-awaited IPL 2020 before the coronavirus outbreak halted proceeding throughout the world, bring the entire globe to a standstill.

IPL 2020, which was originally scheduled for March 29, was also postponed for April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. A decision, however, will be made soon over the rescheduling of the event as the situation due to the outbreak became more critical.

Krunal Pandya has played for India in 18 T20Is, claiming 14 wickets and scoring 121 runs. In IPL cricket, the senior Pandya has played 55 matches, taking a total of 40 wickets and 891 runs.

