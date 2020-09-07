IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians becomes the first team to have 5 million followers on Instagram 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are the only Indian Premier League (IPL) team to win the title four times, and just a few days before IPL 2020, the Mumbai-based franchise has become the first team to have five million followers on Instagram. Chennai Super Kings are right behind them with 4.8 million followers, while Royal Challengers Bangalore hold the third place in the list with 4 million followers.

It is noteworthy that none of the other IPL teams have even 2 million followers. The Kolkata Knight Riders are close to the 2 million landmark, while IPL 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad sit at the fifth spot with 1.5 million followers on the social media site.

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab have 1.4 million Instagram followers each, whereas the inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals own the last position, having recently reached the 1 million followers milestone.

Can Mumbai Indians successfully defend their IPL title?

Last year, Mumbai Indians won the IPL title with a nail-biting 1-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings in the final. Their dominance over the last few years has helped them gain a loyal fanbase.

However, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit may find it tough to retain the title in IPL 2020 because the team has a dismal record in the UAE. When the Gulf nation hosted the first phase of the IPL in 2014, MI finished eighth on the standings with zero points. However, they still made it to the playoffs, winning seven of their next nine games in India.

This year, the entire competition will be played only in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Mumbai has a solid group of players for IPL 2020 with match-winners like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Chris Lynn, and Ishan Kishan present in the squad.

Mumbai will miss the services of their most successful bowler Lasith Malinga in IPL 2020, but their squad can still end up seize lifting the franchise's fifth IPL trophy on 10th November.