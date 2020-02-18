IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond hopes Hardik Pandya gets to play some cricket before IPL

Hardik Pandya has been out of cricketing action since October due to an acute injury in the lower back

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond is gearing up for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is hopeful that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be fit in time to represent the Mumbai-based franchise in the IPL.

Bond said,

“I only hope he gets to play some cricket before the IPL and always believe it’s better to spend a little bit longer for coming back rather than rushing it.”

Hardik had sustained an acute injury in the lower back and was expected to be fit before India's limited-overs series against New Zealand. But he could not recover in time and thus was ruled out of the Test series too.

However, Bond believed that the rehabilitation of Hardik carried out at the NCA was done in an extremely professional way.

Bond continued,

“There’s no doubt he can come back. I am just pleased that they are taking an orthodox approach with Hardik’s rehabilitation and T20s, especially IPL will be nice for him to come back as he will not be over-bowled.”

After a successful surgery, Hardik seems to be well on his way to full fitness and the Mumbai Indians think-tank will be absolutely thrilled to have him fit and raring to go for the defending champions.