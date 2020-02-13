IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians share an old Instagram post involving Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

The official Instagram handle of the Mumbai Indians posted a flashback story from their account, in which they had welcomed back Jasprit Bumrah in their team in 2014.

The pacer was picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the 2013 season and was retained the next year. The 26-year-old was sold for ₹12 crores and many argued if he was worth the amount.

Over the last seven seasons, the Gujarat pacer went on to become the biggest asset for the Mumbai Indians. He has played 77 matches and has taken 82 wickets at an economy rate of 7.56 which includes three maidens.

Bumrah, who was scouted by then-Mumbai Indians coach John Wright at a T20 game in Ahmedabad, registered figures of 3 for 32 on his IPL debut, with the pacer also picking up the wicket of Virat Kohli. Many had argued that he was overrated, but Bumrah has gonet on to become the side's death over specialist.

After consistent performances for the Mumbai-based franchise, Bumrah was handed his ODI debut against Australia in 2016.

He grabbed the opportunity with both hands, being the most economical bowler for India in the match, with figures of 2 for 40. The rest, as they say, is history! He is now one of the best bowlers in the world.