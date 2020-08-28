IPL 2020: My role will be to take advantage of powerplays, says RCB star Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch has revealed that his focus in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be on trying to take advantage of the field restrictions during the powerplay overs. He added that he wants to give flying starts to his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore whenever he gets game time.

The Australian limited-overs captain opened up about this strategy during a recent interview with Sportstar.

With the core strength of the team lying in the batting section, Aaron Finch is hoping that he secures a spot in the line-up. The 33-year-old wants to make his own mark in the team at the top of the order if he manages to get that chance.

Aaron Finch said in the interview:

“Hopefully, I get a game in that batting line-up. I think if I am in the starting line-up, my role will be to try and take advantage during the powerplays and hopefully get us off to a flying start.”

Aaron Finch is excited about playing under Virat Kohli's competitive leadership. More on this here.👇🏻https://t.co/sf3ACAr0sD — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 7, 2020

Getting off to a good start will be key for RCB in the IPL: Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch added that a good start will be a key to the fortunes of RCB in the IPL. Getting into the playoffs will be the primary goal for them. He said:

“I think getting off to a good start gives us the best chance to make the playoffs, so that will be the main focus.”

When asked about the inconsistency of RCB in the IPL over the years, the Victorian responded by saying that it is not a matter of concern in the current circumstances.

“Every year there are different people in the squad, so I don’t think it is something that needs to be addressed. The nature of T20 cricket is that any team can win on any given day.”

Aaron Finch is part of the Australian team currently touring the UK. He is yet to receive a NOC from Cricket Australia for participating in the IPL, that is set to start on September 19 in the UAE.