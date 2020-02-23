IPL 2020: Newly-released ad campaign takes a dig at Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and more

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on 29th March. In the opener, Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It will be a repeat of last season's finale (wherein team Mumbai had edged past Dhoni's squad, lifting the trophy for the fourth time).

In all these years, the tournament's ad campaigns have been eye-catching and creative. This year too, IPL has released a new promotional video on its official Twitter handle, which takes a dig at the different stars (such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma among others), instantly inciting the interest of the fans.

The stage is set 🏟️ and the banter is 🔛



Ahead of the #VIVOIPL 2020, keep the banter coming and get set for March 29, jab #KhelBolega on @StarSportsIndia 📺📺 and Hotstar! 😎😎



The @Vivo_India IPL Carnival begins soon 💪💪

This season of the IPL will be another one for Captain Kohli to end RCB's title drought. They have never won this prestigious tournament, and with the team logo changing, we are hoping for changes in fortune as well.

Further, we will also see the return of MS Dhoni to mainstream cricket, with Captain Cool looking to grab the title for the fourth time. There is a lot more this IPL will bring to the table and we're sure that you, just like us all, are just waiting for it to begin!