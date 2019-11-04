IPL 2020 news: BCCI planning to introduce revolutionary 'Power Player' rule

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 04 Nov 2019, 23:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

What's the story?

The BCCI is reportedly aiming to launch the ‘Power Player’ rule in IPL 2020, which could radically change the way the game is played and viewed. Under this rule, the sides would have to declare a 15-man squad instead of a playing XI on match-day, and then carry out substitutions as per their need - either at the fall of a wicket or at the conclusion of an over.

The background

The IPL has already revolutionized the sport by giving T20 cricket a new and ever-popular avatar. The glamorous event has helped cricket grow tremendously, and it is one of the world’s most watched leagues across all sports.

The IPL has broken down barriers by including foreign players along with local talent. That has led to the formation of several dream combinations like Sachin Tendulkar-Sanath Jayasuriya, Ricky Ponting-Sourav Ganguly, Adam Gilchrist-VVS Laxman and many more.

Sachin Tendulkar at the IPL

In addition to this, the IPL has also made new concepts like 'strategic timeout' and Super Over (held to decide the outcome of tied games) a common occurrence.

The heart of the matter

Having already played a driving role in changing the landscape of world cricket, the IPL is now considering another innovative concept. The event's administrators have proposed the ‘Power Player’ rule to be implemented in IPL 2020.

Talking to IANS, a senior BCCI executive stated,

"We are looking at a scenario where a team will not name the Playing XI. They will announce the 15 and a player can be substituted at either the fall of a wicket or at the end of the over at any point in the game. While we are looking to introduce it in the IPL, trying the concept first in the upcoming Mushtaq Ali Trophy could be the ideal way forward."

He further elaborated on the idea by giving the example of Andre Russell. The official continued,

Advertisement

"Imagine you need 20 runs off the last six balls and you have Andre Russell sitting in the dug-out as he wasn't a hundred percent and wasn't part of the original XI. But now, he can just walk in and go slam-bang and win you the game."

Andre Russell

What's next?

With the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy approaching, it will be interesting to see if the BCCI implements this change with immediate effect. The Power Player rule, if implemented, will undoubtedly make the game more exciting and at the same time force the team management to think on their feet during the entire 40 overs.