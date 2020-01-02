IPL 2020 News: Irfan Pathan reveals his role in the journey of Sunrisers Hyderabad's newest signing Abdul Samad

Published Jan 02, 2020

Irfan Pathan was the coach-cum-mentor of Jammu and Kashmir

What's the story?

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has opened up on how he spotted the talent in Sunrisers Hyderabad's new signing Abdul Samad during his early days. Pathan mentioned that Samad's big-hitting abilities caught his eye and so, he picked him to play for Jammu and Kashmir in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018-19.

The background

Samad became only the fourth player from his state to earn a contract in the Indian Premier League. The wrist-spinning all-rounder joined Parvez Rasool, Manzoor Dar and Rasikh Salam in the elite club of Jammu and Kashmir cricketers to become a part of the cash-rich league.

The heart of the matter

Talking to TOI on Monday (30th December), Irfan Pathan revealed he first saw Samad at the Science College Ground in Jammu. Pathan said:

"What caught my eye was his ability to bat on the up and also along the ground on a dry surface, where senior batsmen were struggling. The ball was keeping low, but here I saw a rookie batting without any trouble. I immediately checked his scores in the junior circuit. I was very impressed. I wanted to test him in the shorter format of game. So, during Syed Mushtaq Ali 2018-19 season, he debuted against Nagaland and smacked an unbeaten 76 of 51 balls, helping us win the match comfortably."

He further spoke about the talent possessed by the youngster and continued:

"There is no doubt he is a work in progress but a couple of things make him an exciting prospect. First, he can bat anywhere and can hit sixes at will. He is a good wrist spinner too. He has got a sharp googly and bowls very accurately for a part-timer."

What's next?

Since Sunrisers Hyderabad released Yusuf Pathan and Deepak Hooda prior to the auction, Samad could prove to be a valuable addition to the team in IPL 2020.