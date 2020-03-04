×
IPL 2020 News: MS Dhoni credits Chennai Super Kings for helping him improve as an individual

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
News
Modified 04 Mar 2020, 13:22 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

What's the story?

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni believes the franchise played a big role in his improvement both as a cricketer and an individual.

The background

'Captain Cool', who was last seen in action during India's heart-breaking semi-final loss to New Zealand during the 2019 ODI World Cup, has made his much-awaited comeback to the cricketing field ahead of the 2020 IPL.

Dhoni reached Chennai on Sunday and started training with his CSK teammates at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 2. The passionate fans of the Yellow Army thronged Chepauk to catch a glimpse of their beloved 'Thala' who was out of action for almost eight months.

The 38-year-old, who has led the Chennai-based franchise to three IPL titles, will be fresh and raring to go in season thirteen after a long break from cricket. Chennai has become the second home for the former Indian skipper who relishes the prospect of returning to the cricket-crazy city and is giving his all for Chennai Super Kings during every Indian summer.

The heart of the matter

Dhoni said while speaking on Return of the Lion show on Star Sports Network

"This journey started in 2008, CSK has helped me improve in everything whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both in and out of the field and how to be humble once you are doing well"

The fan-favourite added:

"Thala' basically means brother, so for me, it's more the abstract of the fans, the love and affection towards me is the reflection of that. Whenever I am in Chennai or down South they never call me by my name they address me as 'Thala' and the moment someone calls me Thala they are showing their love and respect but at the same time he is a CSK fan"

What's next?

The 2020 edition of the cash-rich league begins on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Dhoni's Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhoni, who has 4432 IPL runs to his name in 190 appearances, will be looking forward to bringing the trophy back home having lost the chance to defend their title last year after losing to Mumbai Indians in the final by the narrowest margin of one run. 


Published 04 Mar 2020, 13:22 IST
