IPL 2020 News: Rajasthan Royals set to play their first two home games in Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals have confirmed the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati as their second home ground in the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League, as the IPL governing council has granted the franchise to play two of its games in the city.

Royals will host the Delhi Capitals on April 5 and the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9 as IPL will return to the Northeast for the first time in 12 seasons.

Earlier, the Royals had also announced a three-day camp in Guwahati, starting from February 27, to prepare and adapt to the conditions of their second home venue. The approach behind playing in the Assam capital is to generate revenue and allow local fans to witness their players in action.

Many domestic stars are a part of the ongoing camp overseen by head of cricket Zubin Bharucha, batting coach Amol Muzumdar and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.

Rajasthan Royals posted the confirmation of their second home venue on their official Twitter account:

Royals have also played their home matches away from their regular base, in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, which has a seating capacity of 30,000. Moreover, RR had previously also played in Ahmedabad and at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai to maximise their fan following and generate revenue in the process.

The 2020 season of the IPL will commence on March 29 and Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on April 2 in Chennai. BCCI has also announced that only six games will be played in the afternoon at 4 PM IST, while the rest of the matches will take place in the evening at 8 PM IST.