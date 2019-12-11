IPL 2020 News: Ravi Shastri confirms MS Dhoni will play in IPL 2020

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 11 Dec 2019, 12:31 IST SHARE

MS Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings

What's the story?

Indian head coach, Ravi Shastri recently opened up on MS Dhoni's future. He called the wicket-keeper batsman a legend besides confirming that he will don the Chennai Super Kings jersey in IPL 2020. Shastri also said that he will not try to impose himself on the Indian team.

The background

MS Dhoni has been away from the cricket field ever since India lost the World Cup 2019 semifinal match against New Zealand. Dhoni had played a solid innings in that game but an unfortunate run out denied him the chance to guide the nation to victory. After the World Cup, he had asked for a break from cricket, however, he has still not returned to the field.

The heart of the matter

During his appearance on the India Today Inspiration show, Ravi Shastri said:

"That guy is a legend. The last thing he will want is to impose himself on an Indian team, having known him. He is wanting to take a break but he is going to play the IPL. The amount of sport he has played... if he puts himself in contention... if he feels after the IPL that 'I am good enough to play for India', don't mess around with that."

Earlier, the coach had said that Dhoni's IPL 2020 performance will decide his place in the Indian T20 World Cup squad. On the other hand, Dhoni had put off his retirement talks until January during a recent interview.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see whether the Ranchi-born superstar will return to the cricket field soon or he will make his grand return in the IPL only.