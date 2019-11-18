IPL 2020 News: Zaheer Khan reflects on Mumbai Indians' trades, domestic talent and upcoming auction

Zaheer Khan is the Director of Cricket Operations for the Mumbai Indians.

What's the story?

The Director of Cricket Operations for the Mumbai Indians, Zaheer Khan has disclosed the reasons behind the acquisitions of Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni during the trade window, saying that the two pacers will be a back-up option for Mumbai. Besides, he even talked about the franchise's trend of nurturing domestic talent and the plans for the approaching auction.

The background

Mumbai Indians had been very active in the IPL 2020 trade window as they recruited the trio of Sherfane Rutherford, Boult and Kulkarni. This move puzzled a few fans because Mumbai already had a stellar fast bowling unit comprising the likes of Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. But, the team’s director has now revealed why Mumbai went after the pace bowlers ahead of the next season.

The heart of the matter

Zaheer Khan sent out a video message earlier in the day where he mentioned that the core of Mumbai Indians is very strong this year. The squad members are dealing with injury issues hence, they opted to strengthen their bowling unit. He said:

"We have had some challenges in terms of injuries. Hardik Pandya to start with has had a back surgery. (Jasprit) Bumrah has been out of action with back issues and Jason Behrendorff also has had a back surgery. That was one of the concerns and the trades were reflection of exactly what was the planning for the upcoming season. We felt that we will need some kind of strength around the bowling department and hence the trades with Delhi and RR." H/T credit - NDTV Sports

He further spoke about the mega IPL auction that will take place in 2021 besides hinting that the franchise will hunt for the upcoming domestic stars.

The former Indian left-arm quick signed off by stating that the Mumbai Indians have begun the planning process for the approaching auction now that the released lists of all the teams are out.

What's next?

The IPL Auction 2020 will take place on 19th December in Kolkata. It will be exciting to see how the Mumbai Indians fare at the auction after an exceptional job in the trade window.