IPL 2020: 'On slow turning pitches, no one captains better than MS Dhoni,' says Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has stated that there is no player who captains as well as Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni on slow turning pitches.

The 55-year-old believes that MS Dhoni would enjoy marshalling his troops on the slow and turning tracks in the UAE. CSK already have an experienced squad with quality spinners like Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir.

Sanjay Manjrekar wrote in his column for Hindustan Times:

"When you look at the teams through this lens, CSK start with an advantage with their selection; Chepauk, CSK’s home, has been a turner for a while now, so they picked players who would thrive there. Chawla is such a welcome addition to their team. This is a spin attack that looks perfectly suited for the UAE; they may be able to get more out of Ravindra Jadeja as a bowler too."

He continued:

"Such conditions are also in Dhoni’s comfort zone. On slow turning pitches, no one captains better than MS. That he also has an experienced batch of Indian batsmen proficient on such pitches, make them strong contenders."

No one hits top gear like Mumbai Indians: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar also believes that there is no team in the IPL that can hit top gear like the Mumbai Indians

Sanjay Manjrekar also spoke about the Mumbai Indians and opined that no other team has the kind of firepower that the defending champions have. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard in their ranks, MI will certainly be keen to hit top gear and take the best of bowling attacks apart.

Manjrekar said:

"Playing in third gear is CSK’s way. But that’s why, of late, MI have troubled them the most. Because no one does top gear like MI, with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard in their midst."

The two finalists of IPL 2019, MI and CSK, will lock horns in the opening encounter of IPL 2020 on 19th September at Abu Dhabi.