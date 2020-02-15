IPL 2020: One all-rounder from each team to look out for

Andre Russell

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner and buzz surrounding the mega event has already started. Top players from all parts of the globe will take part in the cash-rich league making it one of the best franchise-based tournament.

All the eight franchises have filled the gaps in their squads during the auctions last year in a bid to lift the prestigious trophy. The all-rounders, especially, were in high demand attracting hefty price tags as they provide a good balance to the team.

Over the last 12 years, we have witnessed that the all-rounders have made the difference for the teams and this year will be no different. This campaign we will witness the likes of Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Marsh, Chris Morris once again delivering the goods for their respective franchises alongside some of the new talents.

As the 13th edition of the IPL starts in a few weeks, we take a look at one all-rounder from each team to look out for.

Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The all-rounder from Jamaica, Andre Russell is one of the fiercest strikers of the cricket ball in world cricket at present. His ability to hit the ball a country mile sends nightmares to the opposition bowlers. The flamboyant all-rounder was in full display in the last season of IPL despite Kolkata Knight Riders not making it to the playoffs.

Russell amassed 510 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of over 200 including 52 sixes. Besides, he was also effective with the ball returning with 11 wickets proving to be a go-to option for Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik. However, a lot has changed since the last year and Russell has struggled with injuries that ruled him out of the ICC World Cup 2019.

However, he has finally made a return and has looked in rhythm with both bat and ball during the Bangladesh Premier League. A globetrotter in its true sense, Russell will look to replicate his performances from last campaign as the Knight Riders look to lift their third IPL title.

