One weakness of each team for the upcoming IPL season

Meit Sampat
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
Modified 10 Mar 2020, 14:22 IST

The 2020 IPL season is less than three weeks away. Most of the teams have got their bases covered for the upcoming season. There are, however, some weaknesses that each side may experience during the 7 weeks long 2020 IPL season.

On that note, here is a look at one such weakness of each team which may hamper their chances in the upcoming IPL season:

#1. Mumbai Indians- Lack of experienced spinners

Rahul Chahar will be the primary spinning weapon for Mumbai Indians
Rahul Chahar will be the primary spinning weapon for Mumbai Indians

The four-times IPL champions have a well-balanced team with a group of experienced players and a bunch of talented youngsters. While the batting and the fast bowling is in safe hands for the 2020 IPL season, the only cause of concern for the Mumbai Indians this IPL season will be the lack of experienced spinners.

As far as spinning options are concerned, the defending champions have the likes of Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya, and Jayant Yadav, who can take on spinning duties. However, what Mumbai Indians lack is a spinner who has considerable experience of playing cricket at the international level.

While Rahul Chahar has a successful 2019 IPL season, the 20 year old spinner will have to replicate his performances in the upcoming IPL season in order to enable Mumbai Indians to taste success especially in matches where the surfaces suit spin bowling.

Krunal Pandya has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians outfit since a few seasons and has changed the course of a game with his all-round skills. However, his bowling has been taken to the cleaners in the last season and he lost his place in the national team. The 2020 IPL season provides a perfect platform for Krunal to make a comeback to the Indian T20 team.

Jayant Yadav has not played much of IPL cricket and is very unlikely to feature in the playing 11 this IPL season too.

All in all, the team will be heavily dependent on Rahul Chahar as their spinning option and will be dependent on their strong pace attack in the upcoming season.

The main concern for the Mumbai franchise will be slow low surfaces and lack of an experienced spinner in case Rahul Chahar is injured or is not in the best of form in the 2020 IPL season.


Published 10 Mar 2020, 14:22 IST
IPL 2020
