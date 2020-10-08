IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after KKR vs CSK match (updated)

Rahul Tripathi’s scintillating 81, followed by some tight bowling in the middle overs, helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a narrow margin of 10 runs in Match 21 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The win lifts KKR to third in the points table with six points from five matches, while the MS Dhoni-led side stays in fifth position, having lost four of the six games played.

Electing to bat first, KKR’s decision to open the innings with Rahul Tripathi was immediately vindicated as the 29-year-old took the attack to the CSK bowlers from the onset. While none of the other KKR batters could cross the 20-run mark, Tripathi batted till the 17th over to rack up a game-changing 81 off 51 balls.

Due credit should also go to CSK for stemming the flow of runs in the second half of the KKR innings to restrict them to 167 all out. While Karn Sharma, who played his first game this season, caused the initial damage with figures of 2 for 25, birthday boy Dwayne Bravo (3 for 37) picked up three wickets and conceded a meagre five runs in the final over.

In reply, CSK were cruising at the halfway mark, having scored 90 runs for the loss of one wicket, courtesy Shane Watson (50 off 40 balls) and Ambati Rayudu’s (30 off 27 balls) 69-run partnership for the second wicket.

However, the final quarter of the match was completely dominated by Dinesh Karthik’s side as they conceded just 67 runs off the final 10 overs to limit CSK to 157 for 5 and get back to winning ways after losing against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.

Shane Watson breaks into the top 10; Sam Curran occupies ninth position on IPL 2020 bowling list

Two consecutive half-centuries lifted Shane Watson to fifth on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

It was a rare failure for Faf du Plessis as he edged a Shivam Mavi delivery to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik after scoring 17 off 10 balls. However, he remains in second position on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list with an aggregate of 299 runs, just three runs behind leader KL Rahul.

Shane Watson, du Plessis’ opening partner, broke into the top of the batting charts as he followed up his unbeaten 83 against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday with another half-century tonight. The Aussie all-rounder is in fifth place with 185 runs under his belt.

Sam Curran is back in the reckoning for the IPL 2020 Purple Cap after taking 2 for 26 tonight (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

There wasn’t much change on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, though. Sam Curran climbed up to ninth on the table after returning impressive figures of 2 for 26 tonight. He has picked up 7 wickets from six matches so far.

Kagiso Rabada continues to be at the top with 12 wickets to his name, followed by the Mumbai Indians (MI) trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson.

However, there will be wholesale changes on both lists tomorrow as the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on eighth-placed KXIP in Dubai.

While KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal would look to establish a healthy lead at the top of the Orange Cap list, new ball partners Mohammad Shami and Sheldon Cottrell would be aiming to close in on the top contenders for the Purple Cap.