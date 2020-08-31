IPL 2020: Players with the most IPL appearances in each of the 8 teams

IPL 2020 is set to commence from the 19th of September in the UAE. Fans are eagerly waiting for the action to begin and see their favourite players take the field.

All the participating teams have a few players who have featured in the IPL for a number of years and are crucial to their chances in the competition. Most of these players have played over 100 matches for various franchises over the years.

The importance of experience in the IPL cannot be stated enough. Hence, all teams try to have a careful blend of youth and experience in their rosters. On that note, let us have a look at the most experienced players in each of the eight teams in IPL 2020.

Players with the most IPL appearances in each of the eight teams in IPL 2020:

#8: Kings XI Punjab - Chris Gayle (125)

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is the only foreign player who has made it to this list. Gayle has been a crowd favourite in the IPL over the years and has played some stunning innings in the competition.

Even though Gayle started his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders, he earned most of his success in the competition during his 7-year stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Universe boss, as he is famously called, destroyed bowling attacks regularly with his big hitting that was on full display for RCB.

The 40-year-old has been part of Kings XI Punjab since IPL 2018.

#7: Sunrisers Hyderabad - Manish Pandey (130)

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey first shot to fame when he became the first Indian player to score an IPL century way back in the 2009 edition of the competition.

Pandey, who was playing for RCB then, has since been a part of three different teams in the competition, the latest being Sunrisers Hyderabad. He had a couple of fruitful seasons with KKR during his time with the franchise from 2014 to 2017.

With an experience of 130 IPL games despite being only 30, Pandey is Sunrisers' most experienced player.

#6: Delhi Capitals - Shikhar Dhawan (159)

Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals, with an interesting blend of youth and experience, are one of the most exciting teams in IPL 2020. One of the key players of this team is India international Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan, who started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils as the franchise was then called, made a comeback to the team in IPL 2019. The 34-year-old played for Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad for large swathes of his IPL career.

The southpaw had a good season with the Capitals last year as he scored more than 500 runs. The Capitals will be expecting a similar kind of performance from Dhawan in IPL 2020 too.

#5: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli (177)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the only player to have played for a single franchise in all 12 IPL seasons. Kohli was grabbed by RCB before the inaugural edition of the IPL after he led the India U19 side to a title win in the Under-19 World Cup in 2008.

Kohli hasn't looked back since then. The charismatic player has been exceptional for RCB over the years. And even though RCB's performance as a team has been underwhelming, Kohli has been able to maintain a good record as a batsman.

The skipper, who is currently the highest run-getter in the IPL, will be desperate to win his franchise's maiden IPL trophy this year.

#4: Rajasthan Royals - Robin Uthappa (177)

Robin Uthappa

After playing for Kolkata Knight Riders for six years, Robin Uthappa will get a new home in 2020. He will turn up for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

The 34-year-old has played 177 games during his long IPL career and is one of very few players who has been a part of all the 12 IPL seasons. The Karnataka batsman made useful contributions for KKR during his time with the franchise. The Royals will be keen to make full use of Uthappa's vast experience in the IPL.

#3: Kolkata Knight Riders - Dinesh Karthik (182)

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has had a mixed time in the IPL. While the wicketkeeper-batsman has been amongst the runs in the last few seasons in the competition, he has also had some below-par seasons.

Perhaps his inconsistency is the primary reason why he has played for as many as seven different IPL teams.

In 2018, the KKR team management showed immense faith in Karthik by appointing him as the captain of the franchise. And it has to be said that Karthik has been reasonably successful in leading a young team. The KKR captain will be the franchise's most experienced player in IPL 2020.

#2: Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma (188)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is one of the most established names in the IPL. He played a key role in Deccan Chargers' title win in 2009.

Sharma then went on to play for Mumbai Indians (MI), his current IPL team. The stylish right-hand batsman was given the captaincy reigns of MI in 2013. Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL trophy four times. Overall, Rohit Sharma has been a part of an IPL-winning side on a record five occasions.

While there are no doubts about his leadership skills, Rohit Sharma will want to shine with the bat after a few lean seasons in the competition.

#1: Chennai Super Kings - MS Dhoni (190)

MS Dhoni

If one had asked about the most experienced IPL player in Chennai Super Kings a couple of days ago, the answer would have been Suresh Raina.

However, with Raina set to miss the entire IPL 2020 season due to personal reasons, MS Dhoni will be the most experienced player in the CSK team.

In fact, Dhoni will be the most experienced IPL player in the entire tournament. He has played 190 IPL games, a tally which is just three less than that of Raina's. Dhoni has been the face of the CSK franchise over the years.

The former Indian skipper's decision to retire from international cricket just a few weeks before the IPL means that there will be increased attention on him at IPL 2020.