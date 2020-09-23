Rajasthan Royals (RR) commenced their IPL 2020 campaign in fine fashion as they outplayed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a comfortable 16-run margin and attained the top spot on the IPL 2020 Points Table.

Despite one of their gun players, Jos Buttler, missing out due to quarantine protocols, the RR batsmen put up a power-hitting masterclass. The onslaught was orchestrated by Sanju Samson, whose destructive 74 off 32 balls provided the impetus following a somewhat sluggish start.

For the first time in his competitive career, Steve Smith opened the batting and it bore immediate fruit as the RR skipper registered a well-made 69. But it was Jofra Archer's fireworks at the rear-end of the innings that put icing to the cake or in CSK's case, added salt to their wounds. The Englishman smoked Lungi Ngidi for four consecutive sixes in the ultimate over to take the total well over 200.

CSK were never really in it as far as the run-chase was concerned. Rahul Tewatia broke the back of MS Dhoni's side by scalping three crucial wickets and stemming the flow of runs.

Jofra Archer backed up his batting heroics with an immensely economical spell as Faf du Plessis' power show and MS Dhoni's hat-trick of maximums went in vain, handing the Royals a morale-boosting victory to kick-start the tournament.

IPL 2020 Points Table update

IPL 2020 Points Table after RR v CSK - Courtesy iplt20.com

CSK's defeat means that Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) first stay atop the table was a brief one as they have been dispossessed of that No.1 spot by Steve Smith's RR.

David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hit rock bottom with a -0.500 NRR after last night's defeat against RCB, thus lifting MI to the 7th position.

CSK have copped a setback after their confidence-building start where they defeated arch-rivals, Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament-opener. They are currently 4th on the table, below the Delhi Capitals (DC). Both DC and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have unruffled net run rates following their thrilling contest that went right down to the wire.

Amongst the eight IPL franchises, the Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team yet to play a match. They will be in action tomorrow against MI at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

