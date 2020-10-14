IPL 2020 points table: Updated standings after CSK stifle SRH in Dubai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have registered a much-needed victory in IPL 2020 as they strangled the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting to win by 20 runs.

CSK's new approach was marked by Sam Curran's promotion to the top of the order. The canny English all-rounder set the tone for CSK with a dashing 31 off 21 balls. Faf du Plessis had to stroll back to the dug-out for a golden duck, though, as CSK accumulated 44 runs from the powerplay overs.

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu kept things dawdling along at a decent run-rate. When the two batsmen were dismissed in successive overs, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja provided the flourishing finish that CSK utterly needed. They ended up at a challenging total of 167 runs in their 20 overs.

When SRH's innings commenced, Deepak Chahar troubled SRH's opening pair with consistent swing. It was Sam Curran, however, who got the big scalp of David Warner. Manish Pandey was run-out courtesy a self-inflicted catastrophe and by the time SRH's innings reached its halfway mark, the men in black and orange were teetering at 60/3.

MS Dhoni utilized seven bowlers from his armoury as the spinners and pacemen combined to stifle the flow of runs and choke SRH into surrender. Although Kane Williamson stuck around and compiled an excellent half-century, the required run-rate kept escalating, and SRH batsmen just couldn't shift gears.

IPL 2020 Points Table

IPL 2020 Points Table

This is now the 3rd victory for the Yellow Army in 8 outings in IPL 2020. It's been a rarity seeing CSK play in this year's edition with any kind of attacking intent, and that seemed to be the biggest change in their game against SRH.

They are currently sixth in the IPL 2020 Points Table and will be looking to get more victories under their belt in the upcoming contests.

SRH, on the contrary, would have hoped to triumph tonight and break into the top four. It wasn't to be as a new-approach CSK comprehensively outclassed them. They remain on 5th with the same number of points in as many games as CSK.

It will be the Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2020's 30th game tomorrow. DC will once again be eyeing that top-spot and they will displace Mumbai Indians (MI) should they triumph tomorrow. RR, on the other hand, are currently stationed at the second-lowest place in the table and would be itching to clamber up the ladder.