Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

IPL 2020: Pradeep Sangwan to travel with Delhi Capitals as a ‘net bowler’

Pradeep Sangwan is travelling with the Delhi Capitals to the UAE as an earmarked ânet bowlerâ.
Pradeep Sangwan is travelling with the Delhi Capitals to the UAE as an earmarked “net bowler”.
Srinjoy Sanyal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 21 Aug 2020, 20:42 IST
News
Advertisement

Exactly 13 years ago, left-arm fast bowler Pradeep Sangwan was picked ahead of Virat Kohli by the Delhi Daredevils in the first-ever IPL auction. This was after the local lad had impressed everyone with his swing at the 2008 U-19 World Cup, which India won. Cut to 2020, however, Sangwan is travelling with the Delhi Capitals as an earmarked “net bowler”.

Pradeep Sangwan is among the five net bowlers that the Delhi franchise is taking with them to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the three-week preparatory camp ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), starting September 19.

A senior Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) official told PTI on condition of anonymity:

“Sangi (as his nickname is in Delhi circle) has suffered a lot due to injuries in past few years...has cut down his run-up consistently after stress fractures and back injuries. Hope bowling in IPL nets help them.”

However, the primary reason for selecting two left-arm quicks – Pradeep and Sangwan and former Mumbai Indians player Pawan Suyal – is to provide variety in the nets. The pacemen in the Capitals’ main squad are Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan.

The official added:

“You need variation at training and hence Sangi and Suyal are on board. They are experienced first-class players, who will provide quality practice.”

Pradeep Sangwan’s roller-coaster ride

CLT20 2012 Group A - Kolkata Knight Riders v Auckland Aces
CLT20 2012 Group A - Kolkata Knight Riders v Auckland Aces

Pradeep Sangwan, who rubbed shoulders with Mohammad Asif and Glenn McGrath in the inaugural edition of the IPL, was the first Indian cricketer to be banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for failing a dope test in 2013.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old, who has played for the Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians, has picked 35 wickets in 39 IPL matches. His best season came in the 2009 edition when he picked 15 wickets in 13 matches, helping DD reach the semi-finals.

The management would be expecting something similar from Pradeep Sangwan this season but his efforts would be behind the scenes.

Published 21 Aug 2020, 20:42 IST
IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Delhi Cricket Pradeep Sangwan IPL Records Cricket News Today IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी