IPL 2020: Pradeep Sangwan to travel with Delhi Capitals as a ‘net bowler’

Exactly 13 years ago, left-arm fast bowler Pradeep Sangwan was picked ahead of Virat Kohli by the Delhi Daredevils in the first-ever IPL auction. This was after the local lad had impressed everyone with his swing at the 2008 U-19 World Cup, which India won. Cut to 2020, however, Sangwan is travelling with the Delhi Capitals as an earmarked “net bowler”.

Pradeep Sangwan is among the five net bowlers that the Delhi franchise is taking with them to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the three-week preparatory camp ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), starting September 19.

A senior Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) official told PTI on condition of anonymity:

“Sangi (as his nickname is in Delhi circle) has suffered a lot due to injuries in past few years...has cut down his run-up consistently after stress fractures and back injuries. Hope bowling in IPL nets help them.”

However, the primary reason for selecting two left-arm quicks – Pradeep and Sangwan and former Mumbai Indians player Pawan Suyal – is to provide variety in the nets. The pacemen in the Capitals’ main squad are Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan.

The official added:

“You need variation at training and hence Sangi and Suyal are on board. They are experienced first-class players, who will provide quality practice.”

Pradeep Sangwan’s roller-coaster ride

CLT20 2012 Group A - Kolkata Knight Riders v Auckland Aces

Pradeep Sangwan, who rubbed shoulders with Mohammad Asif and Glenn McGrath in the inaugural edition of the IPL, was the first Indian cricketer to be banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for failing a dope test in 2013.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old, who has played for the Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians, has picked 35 wickets in 39 IPL matches. His best season came in the 2009 edition when he picked 15 wickets in 13 matches, helping DD reach the semi-finals.

The management would be expecting something similar from Pradeep Sangwan this season but his efforts would be behind the scenes.