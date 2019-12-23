IPL 2020: Predicted first-choice playing XI of Mumbai Indians

Deepak Panda FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Mumbai Indians

Defending champions Mumbai Indians ended the auctions as the strongest and most balanced side on paper.

With no major loopholes to cover except for bringing in backups for certain slots, MI had their plans set going into the auctions. They made two major buys - Chris Lynn as the explosive top-order batsman, and Nathan Coulter-Nile as the backup overseas pacer, both of whom can very well be in the first choice playing XI.

Saurabh Tiwary was snapped up at his base price of INR 50 lakh, as a backup for the middle order. They buffed up the Indian pace department by roping in young pacers Mohsin Khan and Digvijay Deshmukh, before finally buying all-rounder Prince Balwant Rai.

Here's a look at the players that are likely to feature in their first-choice XI:

Rohit Sharma

The skipper, who has been a regular opener for India for more than six years now, finally agreed to open the innings for MI on a regular basis in 2019. Despite having a mediocre season by his standards, Rohit fared much better than he did in 2018.

There is no reason why he should consider changing his slot this time around. One of the most successful batsman in IPL, Rohit's contributions at the top will once again be crucial in MI's title defense.

Quinton de Kock

Trading in Quinton de Kock from RCB proved to be a masterstroke for MI in 2019 as the Proteas wicket-keeper had a fabulous season with the bat. With 529 runs at a strike rate of 132.91, De Kock was one of the top performers for MI last season.

Rohit and De Kock are once again the most likely candidates to open the innings, despite someone as destructive as Chris Lynn being in the squad.

Chris Lynn / Ishan Kishan

Chris Lynn has been in terrific form in the ongoing Big Bash League, and it will be difficult to leave him out of the XI. With Rohit and De Kock opening the innings, Lynn is best suited to bat at three.

Advertisement

He is someone who can take advantage of the platform set by the top order right away, while also giving the team the much needed acceleration in case of a slow start by the openers.

However, if the management feels the need of an extra overseas pacer, one among Lynn and De Kock has to make way for young Ishan Kishan. Kishan had a terrific season in 2018, but did not get many chances in 2019.

Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai man Suryakumar Yadav has been in scintillating form in domestic limited overs tournaments lately. He has also done exceedingly well for MI so far, with more than 400 runs each season batting at various slots from opening to number four or five.

The flexibility he brings in, by being able to bat anywhere in the batting order, makes him invaluable for the team. Yadav's improvisation with the bat and his ability to play spin and pace equally well make him an ideal candidate for number four.

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard

The West Indian skipper had a terrible season in 2018, raising questions over his continuous selection in the XI. However, he was back to his best in the 2019 season, winning a handful of games with his bat - one of which was done single-handedly in a game where he led the team.

A constant at MI for almost a decade now, Pollard will be the mainstay for the middle order for the defending champions.

Krunal Pandya

The elder of the Pandya brothers, often used as a floater depending on circumstances, will be tasked to do the finishing job along with Hardik. His left-arm orthodox bowling has proved to be more than handy, even match-winning on a number of occasions including the 2017 finals.

With a side not having much depth in the spin department, Krunal is a vital cog in the wheel, consistently providing at least three overs of spin.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik is a much improved striker of the ball now, having worked on his ability to take the attack to the fast bowlers. His wrath on spinners was never a secret, but the way he took the fast bowlers to the cleaners made him even more dangerous in 2019.

Hardik finished the 2019 season with a strike rate of 191.42 (second highest of the season) and aggregated more than 400 runs despite coming in lower down the order. Moreover, his bowling gives the team much-needed balance. Despite not being on the economical side, Hardik has been able to get wickets under his belt regularly.

Rahul Chahar

The 20-year-old leg spinner from Rajasthan debuted for MI in the 2019 season and made an impact straight away. His 13 wickets at an economy of made him the lead spinner for the defending champions.

Being the lone wrist spinner in the current squad, Chahar will have the role of being the attacking bowler in the middle overs.

Dhawal Kulkarni / Nathan Coulter-Nile

Mumbai Indians traded in Dhawal Kulkarni from Rajasthan Royals during the transfer window. The Mumbai pacer has a decent record in the IPL, especially with the new ball.

Known for giving early breakthroughs with his swing, Kulkarni will be excited to bowl at his home ground on a pitch he has known throughout his life. The experienced campaigner was a strategic trade by MI, considering the lack of Indian pacers in the squad barring Bumrah.

However, if they decide to add an extra overseas pacer in place of Lynn or De Kock, Kulkarni will have to make way for Nathan Coulter-Nile or Lasith Malinga. The costliest buy for MI in the recently concluded auctions, Coulter-Nile adds value to the side not only with his knack of picking wickets and brilliant death bowling, but also with his ability to use the long handle with the bat.

Trent Boult

Trent Boult (R)

The Kiwi speedster did not have much success with the Delhi Capitals. Despite being good with the new ball, he leaked runs at the death.

However, the Mumbai pitch might be more to his liking. Being the most experienced left-arm pacer and also in good form on the international scene, Boult walks into the XI as the first choice overseas pacer.

Trading him in from DC has made the MI fast bowling lineup one of the strongest in the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah

Unarguably one of the best bowlers in the world right now, Jasprit Bumrah gives MI the edge in crunch situations. Thanks to his wicket-taking ability, teams are now looking to just play out his overs without conceding wickets. That in turn helps other bowlers in the side get amongst the wickets as the opposition looks to attack them.

However, Bumrah has suffered recurring injuries over the last few months, which means MI would need to handle him carefully by managing his workload.

Overall, the Mumbai Indians have the most balanced XI, thanks to the depth the Pandya brothers bring in. Their fast bowling looks the strongest among all teams and the experienced batting lineup is as formidable yet menacing as any.

MI definitely start as favorites, and it will not be a surprise if they lift their fifth IPL title.

Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn / Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni / Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah