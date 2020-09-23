IPL 2020 Purple Cap: Sam Curran-led CSK dominate a tightly-packed list

Sam Curran not only picked up three wickets but was also the third-least expensive bowler in a run-fest on Tuesday. However, that wasn’t enough to stop the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from falling short by 16 runs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 4 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Though CSK lost the encounter versus RR, they have something to smile about as three of the top five bowlers featuring on the ‘Purple Cap’ list belong to the two-time IPL champions.

Sam Curran finds himself at the summit, with the English all-rounder picking up three for 33 last night, after having returned figures of one for 28 in the opening match against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

His teammate Lungi Ngidi has also picked up four total wickets but is in second place due to his poor bowling average, as he was smashed for 30 runs in the 20th over of the RR innings.

His figures against RR read one for 56 following an impressive outing against MI, where he got three wickets for 38 runs.

In fifth position is Ngidi’s new-ball partner Deepak Chahar, who is on three wickets and has been economical in both outings. Chahar followed up his two for 32 in the first match of IPL 2020 with one for 31 against RR.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) pacer Mohammad Shami and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leggie Yuzvendra Chahal – both on three wickets apiece – complete the top five.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap list

Widespread changes on the cards in a clustered 'Purple Cap' race (Image Credits: Sportskeeda)

Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Rahul Tewatia is a surprise name at the sixth spot. While everybody had their focus on Shreyas Gopal, Tewatia spun a web around CSK’s top order picking up three wickets in his first two overs.

The focus now shifts to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in their first game of IPL 2020. None of MI's bowlers feature on the list despite this being their second match of the league campaign.

But there might be new entrants, considering the Abu Dhabi pitch and how it could significantly aid spinners such as KKR's Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and MI’s Rahul Chahar.

While a four-wicket haul might be difficult, it wouldn’t be surprising if one among the aforementioned names breaks into the top three of the IPL 2020 'Purple Cap’ list tonight.