IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals appoint Rob Cassell as fast bowling coach

Rajasthan Royals have appointed former Australian pacer Rob Cassell as their fast bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the IPL. Cassell, who was associated with the Ireland Cricket Team as its assistant coach and fast bowling coach since 2017, will end his association with the side after serving the national team for three years.

Team Rajashtan has brought in Cassell as a replacement for Steffan Jones, who was their fast bowling coach in the previous edition of the league. Jones will continue to be associated with the franchise as a developmental coach ahead of the commencement of the new season.

Speaking about his newly-attained role, Cassell expressed his excitement at joining the Royals in his maiden stint in the IPL and described how he is looking forward to strengthening the pace attack with his ideas.

I am really excited at the prospect of working with the Rajasthan Royals during this year's Indian Premier League. The Royals have a great fast bowling set-up with a good mix of Indian and foreign pacers, all of whom bring a lot of quality and potential. I have been following the Royals from afar for quite some time, and I think this is a dynamic, exciting and highly competitive fast bowling line up. I am therefore really excited to chip in with my ideas and help maximize this team's abilities.

The 36-year-old Cassell has represented Australia in the 2002 Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in New Zealand. He has had pivotal success in shaping fast bowlers as the coach of the West End Redbacks and the Ireland Cricket team. Ireland was successfully granted a full-member status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) under his tenure.

Cassell has played first-class cricket for Victorian Bushrangers and South Australia Redbacks until 2011, which was when his career ended due to a back injury.

Rajasthan Royals' head coach Andrew McDonald commented on Cassell's appointment and expressed how his experience will come in handy for the team's bowling department.

We are delighted to have Rob Cassell on board as the new fast bowling coach for the upcoming IPL season. We have a great relationship from our days at Victoria together. I have followed his career closely and he is someone who has done the hard yards as a fast bowling coach in his career to date.

His pure focus is coaching and under his guidance, several fast bowlers have come through the ranks and succeeded at the top level. His eye for execution and innovation in the game is something that we’re looking to utilise here at the Royals. His varied experience will hopefully prove to be instrumental for our bowling line-up.

Rajasthan Royals have also appointed McDonald as their head coach and New Zealander Ish Sodhi as spin consultant for the upcoming season.