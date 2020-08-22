IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals COO confirms English and Australian players will be available from the first match of the tournament

Amid increasing speculation surrounding the availability of English and Australian players for the first two weeks of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Rajasthan Royals has confirmed that they will be available to play from the very start of the tournament on September 19.

A 21-man Australian squad has travelled to England to play three T20Is and as many ODIs between September 4 and September 16. However, 29 players from both sides have IPL commitments, and they will fly out to the UAE straight after the series concludes.

The COO said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has bent its earlier protocol of the mandatory 7-day quarantine period upon reaching the UAE. There is logic in the move because the players will only be moving from one bio-bubble to another.

Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum told ANI:

“The BCCI protocols have actually been updated in the last few days and I’m pleased to say our English and Australian stars playing in the series pre IPL should be available for our first IPL match.”

The Royals have the most number of English and Aussies in their IPL squad, starting from their captain Steve Smith to Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Andrew Tye.

Any mishaps during IPL will be treated as per UAE government guidelines

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL in 2008. Credits: My Khel

In case of any mishap in the middle of IPL 2020, McCrum said:

“Suspected or positive cases will immediately be isolated from the team [Covid Task Force of RR] and the case will be managed by the team doctor in accordance with the IPL medical team. Contact tracing will begin immediately. The BCCI has put together a list of accredited hospitals that will be fully equipped to handle all such cases."

The team, led by Anuja Dalvi who has international experience in cricket and other sports, comprises physiotherapist John Gloster and team doctor Rob Young. They will regularly monitor everyone in the team’s bio-bubble.