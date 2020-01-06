×
IPL 2020: Ranking the bowling attacks of all the teams

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Published Jan 06, 2020
Jan 06, 2020 IST

Bumrah is Mumbai Indians
Bumrah is Mumbai Indians' trump card

T20 might be considered a batsman's game but the role of bowlers cannot be undermined. In fact, contrary to what it was predicted at the inception of T20 cricket, the importance of good bowlers has increased. T20 teams across the world have thrived to form strong bowling-attacks. 

IPL teams with strong and reliable bowling-attacks have done extremely well over time. Be it Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings, the successful IPL sides have always had strong bowling units. 

At this year's auction, Pat Cummins was the most expensive player to be sold, which emphasises how serious teams are about their bowling line-up. A lot of attention has been paid to strengthening the bowling attacks this auction, and the team that achieved this best will have the upper hand going into the tournament.

On that note, we decided to rank the bowling attacks of the 8 IPL teams:

#8 Kings XI Punjab 

Kings XI Punjab
Kings XI Punjab

Spinners: Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, J. Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tajinder Dhillon, K Gowtham 

Fast bowlers/Medium pacers: Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, James Neesham, Darshan Nalkande 

After a below-par performance last season, Kings XI Punjab made big changes in their squad for IPL 2020. They took a huge decision of letting go of their captain and first-choice spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin. They did rope in K Gowtham and J Suchith to provide them with more options but it will be interesting to see if they can perform in pressure situations. 

They released some big names in the pace department as well and thus needed reinforcements. Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and Ishan Porel were the pacers bought at the auction. While Cottrell and Porel are untested at the IPL, Jordan does not have a strong IPL record. They will want Mohammad Shami to do a repeat of his performance from last year. But then, do they have an attack that can turn a match around? Only time will tell.

IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals (IPL) MS Dhoni Jasprit Bumrah
