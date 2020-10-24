RCB vs CSK: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Virat Kohli, the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against MS Dhoni, the skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a marquee clash in 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The 13th season of the IPL has been quite different for both these teams as RCB just one win away from making the playoffs and CSK are just one loss away from being eliminated from the tournament. Having said that, it is always a cracking contest when these two teams face each other.
RCB and CSK have had a rivalry over the years and it will be renewed on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. RCB have already defeated CSK this season, so they will be confident going into the match.
RCB vs CSK match details
Date: 25th October 2020 (Sunday)
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
RCB vs CSK weather forecast
The temperatures are starting to get a bit cooler as compared to the start of the tournament but this is an afternoon game and it is not going to be easy for the players.
The temperature will be in the high 30s and low 40s during the game. The CSK players who have had fitness issues in this year's IPL might find it difficult if they are asked to field first.
RCB vs CSK pitch report
The pitch at Dubai has started to slow down a bit, but it is still a decent wicket to bat on. Any score around the 160 mark can be considered a good score and the team batting first will look to achieve that. The team that wins the toss will look to bat first because of the afternoon heat.
RCB vs CSK predicted XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RCB won their last game against KKR comfortably as the inclusion of Mohammad Siraj worked wonders. RCB is not known for playing the same XI every game, but this time around, it won’t be surprising if they stick with the winning combination.
Predicted XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai Super Kings
CSK tried a few young players in the last game against MI but both the batsmen got out on a duck. MS Dhoni has said that they might have a look at more youngsters in the next few games, so there might be some changes made to the side.
Predicted XI : Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagdeesan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood
RCB vs CSK match prediction
The Royal Challengers Bangalore go into the game as overwhelming favorites and it won’t be surprising if they do a double against CSK this season.
RCB vs CSK TV and live streaming details
TV: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIPPublished 24 Oct 2020, 17:19 IST