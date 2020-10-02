IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Preview, Probable XI, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals got off to a dream start in IPL 2020 as they managed to win their first two matches despite conceding 200 runs to the opposition team. However, the Royals suffered defeat in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chasing a target of 175 runs, the Rajasthan Royals could only manage 137/9 thanks to Tom Curran's half-century. They will look to return to winning ways when they cross paths with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 3-time IPL runners-up have won two of their first three matches. They beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their first game, but the Kings XI Punjab thrashed them in their second fixture. Their match against Mumbai Indians ended in a tie, where RCB prevailed in the Super Over.

The last meeting between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore did not produce a winner.

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR Match Details

Date: 3rd October 2020 (Saturday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be sunny in Abu Dhabi during the match time. The temperature will stay around 34 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has been the toughest to bat on in the IPL 2020 season. None of the teams have managed to cross the 200-runs milestone at this venue. Teams batting first have won three out of the five IPL 2020 matches in Abu Dhabi.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Mumbai Indians in their last match. Virat Kohli looked in fine touch during the Super Over. Adam Zampa will also look to improve his economy rate.

Predicted XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals

Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Jaydev Unadkat, and Robin Uthappa have not yet fired in IPL 2020. Parag and Uthappa have amassed only total 23 runs, while Gopal and Unadkat have only two wickets between themselves.

With Manan Vohra and Mayank Markande available, the duo should replace Gopal and Parag in the playing XI. Akash Singh or Kartik Tyagi could be the perfect replacements for Unadkat, while Uthappa might still get one last chance to prove himself.

Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi/Akash Singh, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR Match Prediction

Looking at the Rajasthan Royals' performance outside Sharjah, the Royal Challengers Bangalore start as the favourites to win. Their only aim should be to dismiss the top 3 RR batsmen early and gain control over the match

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP