IPL 2020: 'Really happy to be outdoors and to do what we love,' says KL Rahul after first KXIP nets session

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul stated that it was very refreshing to have a hit out in the nets after such a long break. The KXIP players have completed their mandatory seven-day quarantine and will now be able to practise regularly with the IPL 2020 in focus.

KL Rahul also expressed his happiness at being able to play after a while. He is also hopeful of getting back to his full rhythm in due course of time before IPL 2020 begins.

KL Rahul said in a video posted on KXIP's official Twitter page:

"It (the net session) was very good. Been at home for so long so just being able to get a chance to be in the middle with the team to get a hit feels really really good. The conditions are very very hot. Ideally I would have loved to bat in temperature much cooler. But yeah, really happy to be outdoors and to practice and to do what we love."

KXIP will have high expectations from KL Rahul in IPL 2020

KL Rahul has been a prolific run-getter for KXIP since he joined the franchise back in 2018.

The stylish Indian batsman will don the captain's hat for the first time for KXIP since they traded their former skipper Ravichandran Ashwin to the Delhi Capitals.

KL Rahul will look to take on more responsibility and lead by example at the top of the order. His form will certainly go a long way in determining KXIP's fate in IPL 2020.

The IPL 2020 is set to take place from September 19 and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.