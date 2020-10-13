Delhi Capitals (DC) wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has been reported to have suffered a Grade 1 muscle tear. It was reported earlier that he had suffered a hamstring pull and would be rested for a week, but the recovery may now take longer.

Rishabh Pant was seen limping during the IPL 2020 encounter against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. DC had another game a couple of days later against Mumbai Indians for which the southpaw was rested. With the latest diagnosis, Pant may miss more than a couple of games before he can come back.

An anonymous DC source confirmed the details of Rishabh Pant's injury to ANI.

“He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we are hoping he gets fit quickly,” the source said.

DC do not have a domestic back-up keeper in the squad. Alex Carey had played the last game against Mumbai Indians, which meant that Shimron Hetmyer had to sit out. This latest news would mean an extended spell on the sidelines for Hetmyer.

Rishabh Pant is the most recent addition to DC’s injury woes

Delhi Capitals have already lost a couple of key Indian players for the season due to injury.

Amit Mishra suffered a finger injury during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders and was ruled out of the tournament, while Ishant Sharma suffered a muscle tear in the left rib area and will not take part this season as well.

The absence of Pant seems to have affected the balance of the side as the franchise lost their match against Mumbai. DC will try and regroup quickly before their next encounter against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

DC are currently in second place on the IPL points table, having won five out of their seven games so far.

