IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma hopeful of Trent Boult's recovery from injury ahead of the final

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has revealed that Trent Boult has been recovering well from his injury. He is hopeful that the left-arm pacer will pull through and be available for the IPL 2020 final.

Trent Boult had gone off the field due to a groin injury after bowling two overs against Delhi Capitals during Qualifier 1 and did not complete his quota.

However, the seamer was seen bowling in the nets in a video shared by Mumbai Indians ahead of the final.

Addressing Trent Boult's recovery, Rohit Sharma said:

“Trent looks pretty good. He is going to have a session with us today and then we will see how he goes. He pulled up pretty well in the last few days, so fingers crossed. Hopefully, he plays.”

Rohit Sharma lauded the New Zealand pacer, stating that he is one of the best when it comes to bowling in the powerplay.

“It's a no brainer that Trent is the best with the new ball when it comes to swinging the ball back to the batsman […] He has not disappointed and has come and done the job with the new ball. He has bowled well in the middle overs and also at the backend a few times. He is an asset for the squad and let's hope he can do for more time for us.”

Trent Boult has picked many wickets for Mumbai Indians this season

Advertisement

Trent Boult has picked heaps of wickets for the Mumbai Indians this season, especially in the powerplay. He sits third in the list of top wicket-takers, with 22 victims from 14 games at an economy rate of 8 runs an over.

Check out the purple cap list here

He will play a vital role for the Mumbai Indians when they meet Delhi Capitals in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. The match will commence at 07:30 p.m. IST.

Also read: MI vs DC head-to-head stats