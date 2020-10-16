IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma v Dinesh Karthik record in IPL

After a magnificent performance in the first half of IPL 2020, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will aim to continue the same form in their upcoming matches. They play their first reverse fixture of the season against the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders.

The two teams squared off in Abu Dhabi earlier this season, where MI registered a comfortable victory. Rohit Sharma led his side from the front by scoring a 54-ball 80 in that match, while Dinesh Karthik could only score 30 runs off 23 deliveries.

Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma have been an integral part of the IPL since 2008. Both players have featured in all 13 seasons. While Rohit has played for only two franchises in his career, Karthik has been a part of six different teams.

The two Indian T20 stars have played some memorable knocks in their respective IPL careers, and here's a brief comparison of their records.

Rohit Sharma has more runs, but Dinesh Karthik has fewer ducks in IPL

Rohit Sharma has played a majority of his IPL career as a top-order batsman. He has aggregated 5,114 runs in 195 IPL matches at a brilliant strike rate of 131.09.

His counterpart, Dinesh Karthik, has played 189 IPL matches, scoring 3,762 runs at a strike rate of 129.99. One should note that Karthik has majorly played as a middle-order batsman in the IPL.

The Hitman has recorded 38 half-centuries in the league, while the KKR skipper has 19 fifties. Both batsmen have remained unbeaten 28 times each, but Karthik (9) has fewer ducks than Sharma (12).

Speaking of their numbers in IPL 2020 so far, Rohit Sharma has scored 216 runs in eight matches at an average of 30.86. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik has 108 runs to his name in seven games. The wicket-keeper batsman will be keen to improve his batting average of 15.43.