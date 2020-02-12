IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore to change their team name ahead of new season?

The RCB team

The Bangalore-based IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore is being rumored to change its name or logo ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The official Twitter handle of the franchise removed the profile picture and cover photo while the name was kept as only 'Royal Challengers'. The same thing was done on their Facebook and Instagram pages as well.

According to reports, the name of the franchise is likely to be changed from 'Bangalore' to 'Bengaluru' on 16 February. While nothing concrete is known about this, the removal of the display and cover pictures suggests that the franchise is about to change something.

But while the name and logo of the franchise might be tweaked, there is no doubt about who will be the captain of the side according to coach Mike Hesson. Hesson believes that Virat Kohli, despite his relatively poor record as an IPL skipper, is the right man for the role.

Virat Kohli

“There has been no question mark over Virat’s captaincy during the last couple of weeks (of discussions),” Hesson was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times during a media interaction.

“We don’t have that perception that Virat controls things. But may be he has had his learnings from the past (mistakes) while moving forward,” Hesson further added.

Mike Hesson

RCB's IPL 2020 Squad

Retained: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini

Advertisement

Bought (8): Aaron Finch (Rs. 4.4 crore), Chris Morris (Rs. 10 crore), Joshua Philippe (Rs. 20 lakh), Kane Richardson (Rs. 4 crore), Pavan Deshpande (Rs. 20 lakh), Dale Steyn (Rs. 2 crore), Shahbaz Ahamad (Rs. 20 lakh), Isuru Udana (Rs. 50 lakh)