IPL 2020: Saurabh Tiwary credits Mumbai Indians for his success on the cricket field

The Mumbai Indians have been the most successful team in the Indian Premier League. Over the years, the Mumbai-based franchise have also unearthed many young talents, and Saurabh Tiwary is one. Not many fans expected Tiwary to play a game in IPL 2020, but Ishan Kishan's unfortunate injury gave him a chance to feature in the match squad.

Playing against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 season opener, Tiwary top-scored for MI with a 31-ball 42. In the next encounter versus the Kolkata Knight Riders, he contributed a vital 13-ball 21. However, after Kishan recovered from his niggle, Tiwary lost his place in the playing XI.

There are eight teams in IPL 2020, but MI is number one: Saurabh Tiwary

Mumbai Indians signed Saurabh Tiwary the U-19 Players' Draft of 2008, and two years later, the Jharkhand-based player won the Emerging Player of the Season award.

Speaking to MITV, Tiwary took a trip down memory lane and said:

"I was with the MI for the 2008, 2009 season. I only got to play 1-2 games but they still invested in me. Then in 2010, I got the opportunity to play. Things clicked, and I'm still playing. 2010 was a dream season for me. We played well that season. I won the Emerging Player of the Year award and was hugely supported by the team, Sachin sir."

The Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise released him before the 2011 Auction, where the Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him for a whopping $1.6 million. Although Tiwary could not replicate his 2010 performances in the previous nine seasons of IPL, he has done a decent job for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020.

"Mumbai Indians have always supported me and provided me with the biggest platform. So, it feels good to be back here. They made me the cricketer I am today. I like to play for them because it is a matter of pride. No matter there are 8 teams in the IPL, but MI is number one amongst all the teams. MI is One Family in all aspects. My heart will always be with them," he concluded.

Saurabh Tiwary is eligible for a mid-season transfer in IPL 2020. However, the Mumbai Indians are unlikely to release him.