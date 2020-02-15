IPL 2020 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings fixture list

Chennai Super Kings

The fixtures list for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been released. The 13th IPL season will commence on 29th March 2020 in Wankhede Stadium, where the final will also be played on 24th May.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play the IPL opener against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the curtain-raiser on 29th March itself. The MS Dhoni-led franchise will play their first home game against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK will play their final fixture of the group stage in an away game versus Royal Challengers Bangalore on 14th May.

For the 2020 season, Chennai Super Kings gained the services of the English all-rounder Sam Curran in a steal of a buy for ₹5.50 crores, and also procured the services of experienced leg-spinner Piyush Chawla at the price of ₹6.75 crores. The team also purchased Josh Hazlewood for ₹2 crores and R Sai Kishore was roped in at ₹20 lakhs.

One of the most glorious franchises in IPL history thus far, Chennai Super Kings won their comeback edition in 2018 against Sunrisers Hyderabad after being banned for 2 years. Despite losing in the summit clash against Mumbai Indians last year, CSK's management reinstated their faith on MS Dhoni's leadership and their core team - Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Shane Watson, and Dwayne Bravo. With a well-balanced squad, the Tamilnadu-based franchise will be eyeing their fourth IPL title.

Chennai Super Kings' full fixtures for IPL 2020:

Match 1: Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings (Mumbai, 29th March)

Match 2: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals (Chennai, 2nd April)

Match 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Chennai Super Kings (Kolkata, 6th April)

Match 4: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kings XI Punjab (Chennai, 11th April)

Match 5: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings (Delhi, 13th April)

Match 6: Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings (Mohali, 17th April)

Match 7: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Chennai, 19th April)

Match 8: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians (Chennai, 24th April)

Match 9: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Chennai, 27th April)

Match 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings (Hyderabad, 30th April)

Match 11: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings (Jaipur, 4th May)

Match 12: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (Chennai, 7th May)

Match 13: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals (Chennai, 10th May)

Match 14: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings (Bengaluru, 14th May)