IPL 2020 Schedule: Full Kolkata Knight Riders fixture list

Dinesh Karthik will lead KKR once again in IPL 2020

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in the opening match. Among the changes in the scheduled, the Saturday doubleheaders have been done away with and there will be only six doubleheaders throughout the season with all of them taking place on Sunday.

The schedule for the knockout phase is yet to be announced by the IPL governing council. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, who revamped most of their squad in the auctions, will be eyeing their third trophy this time around.

Like all teams, KKR will play eight home games and the other eight away. Here is their full schedule for the upcoming season. Their opening game is against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

🚨 THE WAIT IS OVER 🚨



We get our #IPL2020 journey underway against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 31! 🔥



First 🏠 encounter at Eden will be a face-off against Delhi Capitals on April 3! 🙌#KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL pic.twitter.com/o9JTTaWb9y — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 15, 2020

KKR signed Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton among others as foreign recruits in the auctions.

Full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik