IPL 2020 Schedule PDF: Complete timetable, match timings, fixtures details & PDF download of full schedule

The schedule for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has finally been released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tournament, which will be the first action that Indian stars will see in a very long time owing to COVID-19 pandemic, will commence of the 19th of September.

As was initially expected, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) face off in the IPL 2020 season opener, followed by a clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on the second day.

You can download the entire IPL 2020 schedule PDF from here.

The group stage is set to conclude on the 3rd of November, with a contest between MI and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

IPL 2020 has seen a change in sponsors as well, with Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo replaced by fantasy sports platform Dream11. The Indian company outbid Byju's, Unacademy and Tata Sons to secure the title sponsorship rights of IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 set to take centre stage in the UAE

Apart from the obvious change in the months that the IPL is being held, India's premier competition will be conducted in the UAE for the second time in history. The 2014 season saw the first leg of the IPL held in the UAE, and this will be the second time (apart from the 2009 season) the tournament is held outside the country for the whole campaign.

In the UAE, the Kings XI Punjab have the best record and are unbeaten in 5 games. Defending champions Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have failed to win even one of their 5 games in the Middle East.

All the teams come into the 2020 IPL with very balanced rosters, and this season is expected to be one of the most tightly-contested in history.