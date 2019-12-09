IPL 2020: Shane Warne opens up on multi-million dollar deal with Rajasthan Royals

Shane Warne

According to reports, legendary leggie and former Rajasthan Royals' player-cum-mentor, Shane Warne is in line for earning a huge payday from his former IPL team Rajasthan Royals.

During his time in the IPL, Warne was paid USD 657,000 as a player and also given ownership of 0.75 percent each year after coming out of retirement to play in the first edition of IPL in 2008.

As said by the Australian paper ‘Herald Sun’, Warne said:

"Part of my deal (was) because I had retired from international cricket and I came out (of retirement), they asked me to be the captain, coach and run a cricket team the way I wanted to run it; I was the one-stop-shop.”

The Rajasthan Royals franchise is currently worth USD 200 million and Warne's minuscule stake of 0.75 percent in the franchise could land him USD 12 million. He said:

“Three per cent of USD 400 million is all right.’

50-year-old Shane Warne believes that the value of his stakes could double in the coming two years, converting this into a successful multi-million dollar investment.

The first season saw Rajasthan Royals shed their underdogs' tag and emerge as the winners of the inaugural edition of IPL. They beat MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings by three wickets off the last ball of the match to emerge as the unlikeliest of winners of the first season.