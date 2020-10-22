IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of CSK vs MI

Chennai Super Kings have struggled to play with consistency in IPL 2020. The MS Dhoni-led outfit are in the bottom half of the IPL table with just six points to their name in ten fixtures.

CSK have a very slim chance of making it to the playoffs this season, but will aim to give their level best on the field to stay alive in this competition. The three-time IPL winners will battle the Mumbai Indians in their next game on Friday.

The two franchises played in the first match of IPL 2020, where the Super Kings emerged victorious by five wickets. MS Dhoni will expect a similar performance from his team in their last appearance at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Chennai-based franchise have a dubious record in Sharjah this season as they have suffered losses against the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.

It will be difficult for them to replicate their past performance against Rohit Sharma's side as MI have won six of their last eight matches in the tournament.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the second IPL 'Clasico' of the season.

CSK vs MI Pitch Report

The batsmen have enjoyed batting at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in IPL 2020.

There have been multiple high-scoring matches on this ground, but of late, the Sharjah pitch has been on the slower side. Nevertheless, the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kieron Pollard will look to make the most out of the shorter boundaries.

Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the T20 matches played in Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

T20 Matches Played: 52

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 19

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 32 (1 Tie)

Highest 1st Innings Score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Highest Successful Run Chase: 226/6 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020

Lowest Team Score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st Innings Score: 160

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between CSK and MI

"It's not always supposed to go your way. We have to see if the process was wrong." - @msdhoni 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/3EgQHQ0RR8 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 19, 2020

The skies will remain clear for this IPL 2020 match in Sharjah. The temperature will stay around 31 degrees Celsius, whereas the humidity levels will be around 42%.